Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $493.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

