Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,155,000. PCG Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

