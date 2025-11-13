Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $21.13 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.46% of Sealed Air worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sealed Air by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.5%

SEE opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

