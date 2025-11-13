Smithfield Trust Co Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

