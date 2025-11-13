PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $174,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after purchasing an additional 316,364 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73,377.9% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,292,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,391 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,215,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $142.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $143.04.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

