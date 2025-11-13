NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.7%

NKE stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.