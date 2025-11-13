JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $75.03 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $76.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.