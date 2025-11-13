iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

