Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3%

FTCS stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.