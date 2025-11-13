Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 38,393 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

