APENFT (NFT) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. APENFT has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $39.35 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official message board is medium.com/@officialainft. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @officialainft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is ainft.com.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based art project using NFTs to digitise and authenticate art, making it accessible to a global audience. The project includes decentralised governance, artist support, and a transparent, secure art marketplace. Led by Steve Z. Liu and an experienced team, APENFT partners with major institutions and artists to redefine art ownership and value in the digital space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

