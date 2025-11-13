16,782 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH increased its position in Royal Gold by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.6%

RGLD stock opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.15. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $209.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.