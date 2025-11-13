Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
