UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

UL Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE ULS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.05.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UL Solutions

UL Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in UL Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 48.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

