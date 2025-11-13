UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
UL Solutions Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE ULS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.05.
UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of UL Solutions
UL Solutions Company Profile
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UL Solutions
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.