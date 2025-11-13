Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 300,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 61,675,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,010,000. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $317,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 125,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 133,220 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,196.20.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 0.8%

LAB opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $453.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 167,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,245,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 263,845 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 61.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

LAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen cut shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard BioTools currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

