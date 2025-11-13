Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:GE opened at $308.53 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.95.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

