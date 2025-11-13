PFG Advisors Invests $217,000 in Franklin Income Focus ETF $INCM

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCM. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INCM opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $943.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47,563.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

