Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.5% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 657,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $498.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

