VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

