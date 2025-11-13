PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3%

KMI stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 213,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,472. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

