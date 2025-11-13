Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Insider David Udell Sells 4,131 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider David Udell sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $624,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,831.60. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Udell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, David Udell sold 3,010 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $472,570.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, David Udell sold 4,051 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $156.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

