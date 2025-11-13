Americas Silver FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 44.59%.The business had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USA. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cormark raised their price target on Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$6.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.71. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75.

About Americas Silver



Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

