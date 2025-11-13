FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Timken Issued By Zacks Research

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TKR stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Timken has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.