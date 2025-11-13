Nwam LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $59.51.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
