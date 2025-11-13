Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,899 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $88,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 604,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 156,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

