General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of General Dynamics worth $1,679,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 183.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $349.44 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,670 shares of company stock valued at $44,543,236. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

