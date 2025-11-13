PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $87.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $628.22 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

