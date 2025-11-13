PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 177 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $72,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,683 shares of company stock valued at $53,517,192 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $572.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

