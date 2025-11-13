iShares Gold Trust $IAU Holdings Reduced by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 93,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $79.04 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

