Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of RNA FY2025 Earnings

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.81) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.47). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.58) EPS.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,634.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Avidity Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Roth Capital cut Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $70.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 109.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 47.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 87,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 6,563 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $308,920.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,850. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $105,015.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,737.18. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,438 shares of company stock worth $7,588,537. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

