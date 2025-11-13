Horrell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,291,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,256.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of PLTR opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.51, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.