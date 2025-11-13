Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.1 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $811.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

