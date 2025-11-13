Synchrony Financial $SYF Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 922,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,209 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $61,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 912,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 126.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,902,000 after buying an additional 189,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,425.92. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $1,707,292. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

