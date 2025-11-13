PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $81.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $81,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 573,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 425,984 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,820,000 after buying an additional 415,695 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,995,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 225,972 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

