TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,417 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $79,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $246.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

