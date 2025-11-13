PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.29% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $77,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

