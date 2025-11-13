Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $74.85 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $74,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,786,000 after buying an additional 628,507 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock worth $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $222.34 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

