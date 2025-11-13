Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223,792 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $65,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,970 shares of company stock worth $1,862,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $87.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

