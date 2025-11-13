Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6,550.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPCR opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of -1.63. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPCR shares. Lifesci Capital raised Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

