Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 725 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

