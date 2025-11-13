NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Holdings Lowered by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after buying an additional 1,153,158 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 623.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,085,344 shares in the company, valued at $443,654,282.56. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SMR shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas cut NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SMR stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.