SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,209,000 after buying an additional 1,137,586 shares in the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,900,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,791,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 322,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,941 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 784,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,991,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.5%

GDXJ opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

