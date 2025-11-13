Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $163.98 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.63 and a 200 day moving average of $171.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

