Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 847 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 15,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

