SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 3,589 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

