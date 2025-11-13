Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Tharimmune Trading Down 2.4%
NASDAQ:THAR opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tharimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tharimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tharimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
About Tharimmune
Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).
