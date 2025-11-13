Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Tharimmune Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:THAR opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tharimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tharimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tharimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on THAR. Wall Street Zen raised Tharimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tharimmune in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on THAR

About Tharimmune

(Get Free Report)

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.