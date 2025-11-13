Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,097,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,200,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,618,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 597,706 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,765,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

RCKT stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $357.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Elisabeth Bjork acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 28,918 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $114,515.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,343.76. This represents a 30.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $130,129 over the last ninety days. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.