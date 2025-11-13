Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,097,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,200,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,618,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 597,706 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,765,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RCKT stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $357.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.70.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
In other news, Director Elisabeth Bjork acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 28,918 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $114,515.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,343.76. This represents a 30.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $130,129 over the last ninety days. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
