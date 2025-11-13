Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tilray Brands were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Tilray Brands by 704.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.75 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 258.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

