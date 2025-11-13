Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSTS. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $713.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Vestis Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

