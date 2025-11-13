National Pension Service Has $82.34 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,588,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $82,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

